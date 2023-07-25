Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins hilariously calls for lie detector tests for post-match interviews

YES, the headline is correct – Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins has called for lie detector tests for post-match interviews.

On Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast, guests are asked by host Jenna Brooks what they would bring in or leave on ‘the bench’ in rugby league.

For Tomkins, it was something out of left field that caught many peoples’ attention.

“It’s lie detectors. Lie detectors on everyone that gets interviewed,” Tomkins said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“So in the post-game interview, you’re speaking to a player and normally they just pay credit to the opposition.

“But now it has to be done with a lie detector, with the player sat down strapped to a chair with a finger on the little thing.

“Instead of having like the score in the bottom, you just have like a red light or, I don’t know, maybe they could get a shock – an electric shocker!”

Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin then suggested that this would be great when it comes to pre-season interviews: “You can do it like pre-season.

“You know the best one is when you interview coaches at the end of pre-season, they go ‘we’ve prepared really well’. ‘How’s pre-season gone?’ ‘Fantastic.’ Lies. All the time.”

It remains to be seen how well the Jeremy Kyle-style interviewing would go down!