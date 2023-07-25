The tallest Super League player ever set for rugby league return

THE tallest player to ever grace Super League is set for a return to rugby league following a short spell in rugby union.

Standing at an incredible 6 ft 9 which makes him the tallest player ever in the summer game, Corentin Le Cam left the Catalans Dragons at the end of the 2022 Super League season with his contract expiring at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

But, whilst his departure from Catalans was surprising, it was perhaps even more of a shock that Le Cam left rugby league altogether after making 11 appearances for the Dragons in two seasons and earning four France caps at the most recent Rugby League World Cup.

Instead, the 23-year-old, who hails from the Perpignan area, joined Ceret Rugby Union side in a bid to make his name in the 15-man code.

However, according to Treize Mondial, Le Cam is set to join a French side in Elite One in a bid to revive his career in the 13-man code.

A number of months ago, Le Cam spoke to League Express

“I’m going to do everything I can to make it in rugby union and if it doesn’t work out I’m thinking of coming back to rugby league,” Le Cam previously told League Express.

“If that happens, why can’t I make it back in Super League?”