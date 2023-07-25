WATCH: Castleford Tigers star Jason Qareqare scores stunning try for reserves in Hull FC defeat

EVERY now and then, a rugby league star is born that wows audiences with incredible trickery or sheer pace or strength.

One young player that lights up the field when given the ball in space is Castleford Tigers starlet Jason Qareqare, who made his debut for his hometown club back in 2021.

Since then, the 19-year-old has found himself in and out of the first-team line-up under Daryl Powell, Lee Radford and now Andy Last, but it’s fair to say that when given the opportunity the Fiji-born flyer puts bums on seats.

With the Tigers not having a game over the weekend due to the Challenge Cup semi-finals, most Super League clubs had reserves games, with Castleford travelling to Hull FC to take on the Black and Whites in that respective competition.

Qareqare, who will be pushing for selection by Last for the Tigers’ Super League fixture against Hull KR on Friday night, was named on the wing and scored an absolute beauty for Castleford’s second try.

Given the ball in space, the 19-year-old sauntered past his Hull opponent before rounding the fullback with some breathtaking speed.

You can watch the 24-18 loss to Hull here, with Qareqare’s try the second one for Castleford.