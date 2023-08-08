Catalans Dragons star Tyrone May dismisses reports of move to rival Super League club

CATALANS DRAGONS star Tyrone May has dismissed reports of a move to a rival Super League club for 2024.

May has been linked with an exit from the Stade Gilbert Brutus for a number of weeks, with Australian publications speculating that he will be a Canterbury Bulldogs player next season.

However, the Catalans utility – who can play in the halves, back-row and centres – has told League Express that there is “no truth” behind speculation linking May with a move to the Leigh Leopards for 2024 and beyond.

In terms of May’s future, the 27-year-old’s next move will be announced at the start of next week, League Express can reveal.

May had previously told League Express when asked about his future: “I don’t know what’s going to happen yet, but I do like it here. There is no rush for me to go anywhere else or make a decision on that yet.

“I need to discuss it with my brothers and then we will make a decision as a family. My ambition is not to return to the NRL in general, my ambition is to play with both my brothers together at one club.

“How that plays out I guess we will see what happens but that’s the ultimate goal. I want to do our family proud all together.”

