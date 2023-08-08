Keighley Cougars aiming for Super League within the next three years as Championship club outlines “exciting” developments

KEIGHLEY COUGARS are aiming to contest a place in Super League within the next three years, the West Yorkshire club has revealed.

The Cougars had been one of the most outspoken clubs against IMG’s plans to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league but it appears as though passionate owners Ryan O’Neill and Kaue Garcia have decided to go all out for a place in the top flight with their new ambition announced in a statement.

The statement reads: “Keighley Cougars are embarking on an exciting journey over the next three years, aiming to contest for a spot in the Super League. With clear directions from IMG and The RFL, our club will focus towards obtaining grade A status in the coming years, focusing on comprehensive development in all areas.

“The upcoming 2024 new stand will provide top-notch facilities, including 3 hospitality suites and community rooms, benefiting the entire area and fostering a stronger connection with the community.

“Additionally, Keighley plans to enhance the matchday experience by creating a deck in the current scoreboard area for live band performances before and after games, ensuring a fun-filled entertainment day for families and fans.

“Recognizing the importance of women’s rugby, the club is reintroducing a women’s team, responding to the interest from fans and players who want to represent the town, aligning with the vital part of IMG/RFL plans.

“The club is also working on building a strong and competitive squad for the 2024 season, with hopes of securing a spot in the play-offs and making a mark in Super League in two to three years. Exciting signings are on the horizon, so stay tuned for more news.

“With CEO Ryan O’Neill and co-owner/husband Kaue Garcia leading the way, Keighley Cougars are determined to achieve their aspirations and elevate the club to new heights in the coming years.”

Exciting times to be a Keighley fan!

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.