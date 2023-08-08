Leigh Leopards star John Asiata breaks silence on controversial tackle fallout

THERE has been a major focus in recent weeks on tackle technique in the northern hemisphere.

Following St Helens’ Challenge Cup semi-final clash with the Leigh Leopards, Saints boss Paul Wellens claimed that the governing body had “failed to protect its players” after Leigh’s John Asiata had subsequently injured four of his players with a technique that Wellens called “out of control”.

Since then, the issue has been divisive with Asiata cited for all four incidents but the Leigh man wasn’t charged.

Wellens has since been referred to the RFL’s compliance unit for investigation following the comments whilst Asiata has now had his say on the incidents and his tackle technique in general in an interview with Sky Sports.

“What has happened, I feel bad for all of the players [who were injured], but I think what has happened has also made me stronger as a person and just believing in what I do,” Asiata told Sky Sports.

“The way I compete in rugby league, I give my all. I don’t go out there and do 50-50 things. If go out there and I injure myself, I injure myself because I’m giving everything I got. I told the boys I’d do everything it takes for my team to make sure we get the victory.

“That means I don’t go out there to do anything to hurt someone. It’s a tough sport, things happen quickly, it’s very physical and it’s probably the most physical sport around the world.

“It was more tough for my family because I don’t like them seeing things being said about me, and that’s probably the hardest part because I can’t control their emotions or anything going on in their heads.”

Asiata, the Leopards’ captain, will lead the Leopards out at Wembley on Saturday for Leigh’s first Challenge Cup Final for 52 years.