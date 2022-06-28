Catalans Dragons suffer fresh injury blow to England duo

Catalans Dragons back-row Mike McMeeken will have surgery on a fractured thumb, while winger Tom Davies has picked up a knee injury.

Both players suffered injuries in their team’s Super League defeat at Castleford Tigers on Sunday.

McMeeken will have surgery this week on his right thumb and will be out for most of the remainder of the regular season, with a timeframe of between six and eight weeks placed on him.

Catalans – and England – teammate Tom Davies suffered an injury to his right knee at Castleford and he has damaged his meniscus and medial ligament.

He will see a specialist to assess the injury but is likely to also face significant time on the sidelines.

The Dragons only recently had Arthur Mourgue and Jordan Dezaria ruled out through ankle and foot injuries respectively, while Dean Whare remains sidelined by a pectoral injury.