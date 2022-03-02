Catalans Dragons suffer injury blows as squads named for two Friday Super League clashes

Sam Tomkins is among the players ruled out through injury for Catalans Dragons, with the squads named for their clash at Warrington Wolves and the other Friday-night Super League fixture between Hull KR and St Helens.

Hull KR have made three changes from the squad named ahead of their victory over Castleford Tigers, with Lachlan Coote returning from a hamstring injury and Albert Vete from suspension.

Jimmy Keinhorst also returns to the squad, with Ethan Ryan, Will Tate and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e the trio to drop out of contention.

However, the Robins are still sweating on their team selection with a stomach bug travelling around the club which has struck down a number of players.

Ben Crooks (knee), Luis Johnson (foot), Rowan Milnes (ankle) and Will Maher (eye socket) are unavailable through injury.

St Helens only make one change to their squad, with James Bell included for the first time since signing from Leigh Centurions, in place of the suspended Curtis Sironen.

Will Hopoate is in contention having missed the last couple of rounds with a rib injury, but Regan Grace (bicep) remains out.

Warrington make two changes for the visit of Catalans, with Ben Currie back in contention following a sternum injury and Oliver Holmes returning from a two-match ban.

Stefan Ratchford and Mike Cooper are included despite picking up knocks in the victory at Toulouse Olympique last week, but Wire remain without Billy Magoulias (ankle), James Harrison (ACL), Greg Minikin (ACL) and Connor Wrench (back).

There is widespread disruption for opponents Catalans, who make five changes with their squad decimated further this week.

Man of Steel Tomkins has been ruled out with a knee injury, while Dean Whare and Matthieu Laguerre are also injured and Joe Chan misses out through concussion.

Michael McIlorum is also suspended, joining Gil Dudson and Dylan Napa on the naughty step for the Dragons, who call in Mickael Goudemand (returning from his own concussion), Corentin Le Cam, César Rougé, Romain Franco and Florian Vailhen.

Catalans are also without the injured Arthur Mourgue (ankle) and Julian Bousquet (arm).

Hull Kingston Rovers v St Helens – Sewell Group Craven Park, Friday 8pm

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 3 Brad Takairangi, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 26 Tom Garratt, 27 Frankie Halton.

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Lewis Dodd, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 18 Kyle Amor, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell.

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons – Halliwell Jones Stadium, Friday 8pm

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Josh Charnley, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 Gareth Widdop, 7 George Williams, 8 Joe Philbin, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 13 Jack Hughes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 22 Josh Thewlis, 24 Ellis Longstaff, 27 Riley Dean.

Catalans: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 21 Corentin Le Cam, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 24 Mathieu Cozza, 25 César Rougé, 26 Romain Franco, 28 Sam Kasiano, 30 Florian Vailhen.