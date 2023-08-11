Catalans Dragons tease Super League signing

CATALANS DRAGONS have teased a new signing to their ranks on their social media Twitter page.

The Dragons have been one of the biggest success stories of the Super League era and now sit top in the first tier but there will be a big rebuild at the Stade Gilbert Brutus heading into the 2024 season.

The likes of Adam Keighran, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Matt Whitley will leave the club whilst Sam Tomkins will be retiring.

Now the French club has teased a major signing, with the Dragons having been linked to Huddersfield Giants halfback Theo Fages in recent weeks and months.