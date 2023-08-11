Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson confirms Super League club is “interested” in Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos target Adam Clune

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson has confirmed that the Super League club is “interested” in a Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos target.

That target is of course Newcastle Knights halfback Adam Clune, with Watson admitting that the Giants are looking in both hemispheres for the right kind of player.

“We are interested, we will see. We are speaking like most people. It’s funny because for about four weeks, it was Hull FC and Leeds that were linked and now we are,” Watson said.

“We are having a look everywhere, in the NRL and in the UK to see what is the right quality and right fit for our team.

“It’s not always chasing a name, there is a name thrown around and you see some of them where those are true and some are not.”

The biggest hint that Clune could be heading for the John Smith’s Stadium is the fact that Watson has identified a halfback ‘general’ as a necessity for 2024 and beyond.

“The biggest thing for us is getting someone who can help control our team. If you look at what we have got with the likes of Jake Connor and Tui Lolohea, we have those running players within our squad but when we’ve lost Theo (Fages) and Olly (Russell) we’ve struggled because we haven’t got that control on the field.

“We need someone who will be a threat themselves as a player but someone who can bring that team cohesion together and control in the middle of the park.”

