Four rugby league clubs to head to Las Vegas in 2024

FOUR NRL clubs will be heading to Las Vegas in 2024 with an exciting double-header confirmed in early Match.

Brisbane Broncos, Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters will all be able to make the trip to the United States to play a double-header at the 65,000 seater Allegiant Stadium on March 2.

NFL team Las Vegas Raiders play their games at the venue with the fixtures set to be broadcasted on Sunday afternoon.

Chief executive of the NRL Andrew Abdo has hailed the move as one to take rugby league to a brand new audience.

“The 2024 Las Vegas matches will form part of an exciting ‘Australia Week’ in Las Vegas where we will be showcasing rugby league and Australia to the US market,” Abdo said.

“We are now working collaboratively with the four clubs to finalise arrangements for the proposed matches in Las Vegas and make this a blockbuster event for fans by maximising travel, attendance and enjoyment of a unique rugby league experience.

“Rugby league will be on a stage which the sport has simply never been on before and we look forward to giving all clubs the opportunity in coming years.”

