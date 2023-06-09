Catalans Dragons trio in talks over new Super League deals

THREE Catalans Dragons players are in talks over new Super League deals as head coach Steve McNamara attempts to build his squad for 2024.

According to L’Independant, Tyrone May, Mickael Goudemand and Adam Keighran – who has been linked with a move to the UK – are in talks with the French club over extending their deals at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The same paper believes that Matt Ikuvalu is in talks to extend his current deal which runs out at the end of the season whilst the club are looking at how halfback Mitchell Pearce performs before making a decision.

L’Independant has also explained that hooker Michael McIlorum is set to wait until he makes the decision of whether or not to retire, though a position at the club beyond playing is in place.

Meanwhile, the Dragons have already began recruitment for 2024 and beyond with the capture of Hull FC prop Chris Satae, who will join the club on a two-year deal from 2024.

“I’m very grateful to get this opportunity to join Catalans Dragons,” Satae said.

“At this stage in my career, I’m keen for a new challenge. I’ve always admired the Dragons and Steve McNamara from a far so I’m excited to get this privilege to grow and learn from them while also complementing the team with what I bring.”