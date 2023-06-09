NRL set for monster TEN-YEAR Magic Weekend deal worth $20 million as Super League considers its scrapping

THE NRL is set for a monster ten-year Magic Weekend deal worth $20 million – at a time when Super League is considering its future in the UK.

The concept has taken off on both sides of the world, but it appears as though the NRL is determined to keep its place in the calendar as Queensland attempts to nail down the concept for ten years in its state with the likes of Perth and Melbourne circling.

In what was just its fourth edition of the Magic Round in Australia, it attracted a record of 147,105 supporters inside Suncorp Stadium with the concept bringing in approximately $28 million to the Queensland economy.

No wonder NRL bosses want to see it continue!

Rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns was at the Magic Round for Channel 9 and he wants to see Brisbane kept as the host.

“It’s the perfect location,” Johns told the Daily Telegraph. “If you took it somewhere else, I think it could work at Eden Park in Auckland, but I don’t see any reason to move it away from Suncorp.”

ARL Commission boss Peter V’landys said Suncorp Stadium is the favourite following its success.

“Naturally Queensland has the inside running, but they have to come up with the right agreement,” he said.

“I’ve always said that rugby league is a tribal game and where it is made evident is during Magic Round.

“You go down the middle of Brisbane and you will see Parramatta jumpers, Dragons jumpers, Souths jumpers, Dolphins jumpers … the tribes are there and the passionate supporters of the game are out in droves.”

Meanwhile, new rugby league stakeholders IMG are considering the future of the Magic Weekend, despite the event being a massive hit with supporters with over 63,000 people flocking to Newcastle over the weekend.