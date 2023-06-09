French referee banned for THREE YEARS following antics in Wheelchair Rugby League Final

Laurent Abrial, a match official in the 2021 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final on 18 November 2022, has been found guilty of Misconduct and suspended from officiating in international rugby league matches until 1 January, 2026.

Mr Abrial was one of two main referees in charge of the final between England and France at Manchester Central.

An IRL Misconduct Committee chaired by Karim Khan and consisting of Uriah Rennie and Adam Cox found Mr Abrial had breached the IRL Code of Conduct and bought the game into disrepute through inappropriate, unprofessional and unacceptable behaviour during and after the game, including obscene gestures that could have incited the crowd, and whose conduct was prejudicial to the interests of both IRL and FFR13.

Mr Abrial accepted he had committed misconduct and expressed regret for his actions.

Mr Abrial has until Monday, 19 June to lodge an appeal.