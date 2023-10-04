Catalans Dragons vs St Helens: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Paul Wellens welcomes back forward

   04/10/2023

CATALANS DRAGONS go up against St Helens on Friday night at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, with a place in the Super League Grand Final at stake.

The Dragons go into this one having had a week off after finishing second in the Super League table whilst Saints overcame Warrington Wolves last weekend.

It is expected to be a full house inside the Stade Gilbert Brutus, with over 500 Saints fans making the trip at short notice.

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

St Helens’ 21-man squad

Team news and injuries

The biggest question mark for the Dragons surrounds halfback Mitchell Pearce – will he be fit for this semi-final? Elsewhere, Siosiua Taukeiaho replaces Fouad Yaha in the squad.

Meanwhile, Saints will have George Delaney back from suspension, though Joe Batchelor is set to miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury. Dan Norman also makes way from the 21-man squad with Matty Foster coming in.

TV channel

The game will kick off on Sky Sports at 8pm, with the program coming on at 7.30pm.

