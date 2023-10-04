Paul Wellens “shocked” by St Helens starlet’s snub for Super League Young Player of the Year

IT was a double whammy for St Helens fans when the shortlists for Super League Coach of the Year and Young Player of the Year were announced last week.

With World Club Challenge winning boss Paul Wellens not included in the four-man list for the Coach of the Year and George Delaney omitted from the Young Player of the Year, Saints fans were left scratching their heads – as were many members of the rugby league fraternity.

Prior to the 2023 Super League season, Delaney’s name was not one well-known outside of St Helens circles, but boy did the flame-haired enforcer burst onto the scene.

Debuting in 2022, the 20-year-old has made 17 appearances for Saints in 2023 – and it will likely be 18 when Saints travel to Catalans Dragons for the Super League semi-finals on Friday night.

And, though Wellens paid tribute to the other three nominees for Young Player of the Year, he admitted that he was “shocked” by the snubbing of Delaney.

“Brad O’Neill, Josh Thewlis, Matty Nicholson have all had incredible years, they have all been recognised for performing at a high level in an elite competition,” Wellens said.

“But at the same time I was a little bit surprised that George was omitted, I think George Delaney has been one of the most talked about young forwards in the game during 2023 – not because he is the most outlandish or in the media – but because he goes out on the field each weekend and runs the ball in as hard as you like and runs around making the tackles.

“He plays the game in a tough way, he has been 19 years of age for most of the season – he turned 20 just recently – so to do what he has done in Super League has been incredible.

“So I am shocked but not surprised (by his omission).”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.