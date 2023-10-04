Hull KR hit by potentially big injury blow ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

HULL KR have been rocked by a potentially big injury blow ahead of Wigan Warriors clash.

Rovers emerged from their clash against Leigh Leopards last weekend with a big win, but they have also emerged with an injury to Sauaso (Jesse) Sue which rules him out of Saturday afternoon’s clash against Wigan.

“Jesse Sue didn’t pull up as well as we would have liked, he is having scans on his adductor and hamstring. Dean Hadley will be back. It will be good to have him back,” Peters said.

“Jesse is naturally frustrated. He has worked extremely hard to get back but he slipped early on. Jess is a tough lad and if he is struggling with injury there is a genuine reason for that.”

In terms of aims and aspirations for 2023, Peters has explained that he is keen not to “put a ceiling” his side’s potential achievements.

“When we initially sat down and had a chat as a group, we wanted to be a top four team. We are striving to be a top four club in everything we do.

“I don’t want to put a ceiling on it because we are still going, the job is not done though. I don’t like putting a ceiling on things when we are still in the competition.”

