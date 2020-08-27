Catalans’ game with Leeds postponed following Covid-19 outbreak

Catalans’ game with Leeds Rhinos has been called off after the Dragons’ positive Covid-19 tests.

Three players and one member of staff tested positive for the virus and the squad will now need to self-isolate for two weeks.

That has resulted in their game with the Rhinos on Monday, September 7th being called off, a game that was supposed to represent their first game back in Perpignan since lockdown.

A Super League statement read: “A decision on rescheduling the Catalans Dragons versus Leeds Rhinos game will be made in due course, and the RFL and Super League will now actively explore all available options to avoid any further disruption to the fixture calendar.”