Catalans retain French international

French international Arthur Romano has signed a new deal with Catalans Dragons.

The 23-year-old has made 19 appearances for the club since making his debut last year.

“I’m really happy to sign a new contract and to stay at the Catalans Dragons,” he said.

“Now I want to prove and to cement my place in this team and I know I have to work really hard to achieve that.”

Head coach Steve McNamara added: “Arthur is a popular member of the club and will stay with us for 2021.

“He has kept himself in an incredible physical shape but is a player that due to the Covid issues hasn’t had the opportunity to play games this season. He will therefore play some games for our reserve team to gain more valuable experience before rejoining the full time playing group in January.

“We look forward to him continuing his progression with us and getting more opportunities to play in 2021.”