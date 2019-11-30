Catalans reveal 2020 squad numbers

Steve McNamara has announced the Catalans Dragons’ squad numbers for the 2020 Super League season.

Four new signings are included in their 2020 squad.

James Maloney will wear the number 6 shirt, Joel Tomkins takes the number 12, Tom Davies the number 16 and Josh Drinkwater, on his return to the club, the number 7.

For next season, David Mead will play with the number 1, Matt Whitley will have the number 11 and Benjamin Garcia the number 13. Sam Kasiano and Sam Tomkins retain squad numbers 28 and 29 respectively that they wore in 2019.

“We are happy with the squad we have assembled for 2020,” said McNamara.

“The four new players will add real quality to the group and with the recent adjustments and changes to our Academy programme, we are confident that some of our younger players will add depth when needed. “

Two numbers, 26 and 27, have not been assigned yet.

2020 Squad: 1 David Mead, 2 Lewis Tierney, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Brayden Wiliame, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 James Maloney, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Rémi Casty, 9 Micky McIlorum, 10 Sam Moa, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Joel Tomkins, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Julian Bousquet, 15 Mickael Simon, 16 Tom Davies, 17 Benjamin Jullien, 18 Alrix Da Costa, 19 Mickael Goudemand, 20 Lucas Albert, 21 Paul Seguier, 22 Arthur Romano, 23 Antoni Maria, 24 Jason Baitieri, 25 Arthur Mourgue, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins.

See Monday’s League Express for a preview of the Dragons’ 2020 season and the chance to win a Catalans Dragons replica shirt.