Catalans will play at home despite protests

Catalans will play at their Stade Gilbert Brutus stadium when Super League returns.

Club owner Bernard Guasch furiously hit out at his Super League peers last week, accusing them of trying to block plans to play fixtures in Perpignan during the early stages of the season restart.

The matter was brought up at a meeting on Tuesday but it was agreed Catalans would be allowed to play at home, and in front of crowds, when the competition returns.

“The last fixture list has been scrapped because we can play in front of 5,000 supporters,” Guasch told L’Indépendant.

“It is very average sportsmanship and I am stunned by these reactions and I ask myself serious questions about our future.”

Guasch said the club had made plans to play at home on Saturday, August 8th but TotalRL understands that their first home game will be after that. The fixture list is due to be revealed tomorrow.