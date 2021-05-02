Cator confident Hull can get past Wigan

Joe Cator is confident Hull can bounce back from their Super League loss at Wigan by beating the Warriors in Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final clash at Headingley.

It was a first defeat of the season for Brett Hodgson’s side, but the 22-year-old, freshly named in the latest England Knights squad, says there were positives to take from his side’s performance in the 16-14 setback.

“I’m gutted that we didn’t win,” the former Hull KR and Leigh player, who joined Hull last year, told the club website.

“We go up against them again this week, so we know what they’re about now. We’ll have a look in our video review at what we need to fix up and we’ll come out firing again.

“It was a fairly even game and I think it could have gone either way, but in the end it wasn’t our day, but we’ll be right there with them again.”

Hull have conceded only 58 points in five league games to date, and Cator continued: ”If you look at the way we’ve been building, our defence has been outstanding.

“We’ve only conceded 16 points at a really tough place to visit.

“Everyone has got each other’s backs and is covering for each other, which is great to see. It’s great to be a part of us and it gives us some real confidence going forward.

“Brett has put a marker down that defence is the most important thing about us – points come off the back of great defence, because we have players who can score off the back of nothing at all.

“We’re going to score points through our defence, knocking some juice out of opponents and catching them while they’re tired.

“It was a pretty fifty-fifty game, and I think we defended our line really well, which is something we have prided ourselves on so far this season.

“It’s a massive improvement on where we were at last year, and we’re always improving.”

Catalans fixture moved for fans’ return

Meanwhile Hull FC’s Betfred Super League Round 6 fixture against Catalans Dragons at the KCOM Stadium has been moved to Monday 17th May (7:45pm) to accommodate a limited number of spectators.

Following lengthy discussions, Hull FC have reached an agreement with the Stadium Management Company (SMC) to move the fixture from Sunday 16th May so supporters can benefit from the easing of lockdown restrictions, with the attendance limited to no more than 6,000 spectators.

