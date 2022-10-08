Celtic rivals meet in Wheelchair World Cup warmup

Celtic rivals Wales and Ireland meet in a wheelchair warm up fixture ahead of the World Cup, when they clash at Calderdale College, Halifax today (kick off 2pm)

Wales head coach Steve Jones noted: “We are looking forward to launching our World Cup campaign with the first of our hit outs. Even though we have a good record against the Irish over the last couple of years, we definitely won’t be taking the newly invigorated ‘Wheelhounds’ lightly. We have named a strong line up and the players are all looking forward to the chance of showing us that they deserve a starting spot in the tournament.”

Damian McCabe, Ireland’s head coach, said: “This match is the final part of our preparations for the World Cup, how we perform will tell us a lot about where we are as a team. Wales are a very strong and well drilled side who have had the better of us for a number years, so we are in no doubt that it will be a tough match, but one that we excited about. This is perfect preparation.”

Ireland Squad : Peter Johnston Captain, Toby Burton Carter Vice Captain, Phil Roberts, Rick Rodgers, James McCarthy, Tom Martin, Scott Robertson, Stephen Campbell, Nash Jennings, Oran Spain

Wales Squad : Alan Caron, Harry Jones, Jodie Boyd-Ward, Lucie Roberts, Mason Baker, Mark Williams, Scott Trigg-Turner, Stephen Halsey, Stuart Williams