Four players could be given six-match bans after being referred to tribunal in aftermath of Challenge Cup Round One

IT’S fair to say that the Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy in the aftermath of Challenge Cup Round One.

Four players could be given six-match bans after being referred to a tribunal, with Orrell St James’ Ben Tordoff charged with a Grade E Dangerous Throw and his opponent Nathan Goodwin from Haresfinch charged with a Grade F Striking.

Elsewhere, Stanningley’s Jack Sykes has been charged with a Grade F Punching along with South Wales Jets man Dafydd Hellard.

Following Round One of the Betfred Challenge Cup, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Ben Tordoff (Orrell St James) – Grade E Dangerous Throw/Lift – Refer to Tribunal

Nathan Goodwin (Haresfinch) – Grade F Striking – Refer To Tribunal

Matty Norton (Haresfinch) – Grade A Other Contrary Behaviour – Not Applicable

Ryan Watkin (British Army) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Apenai Kororua (Edinburgh Eagles) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Jame Haile (Lowca) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Greg Smith (Lowca) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Craig Lewis (South Wales Jets) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Craig Lewis (South Wales Jets) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Jack Sykes (Stanningley) – Grade F Punching – Refer to Tribunal

Dafydd Hellard (South Wales Jets) – Grade F Punching – Refer to Tribunal

The following player was handed a caution:

Bradley Kelk (Orrell St James) – Dangerous Throw/Lift

