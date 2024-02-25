Castleford Tigers docked an interchange due to handing in incorrect team sheet in Salford Red Devils clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been docked an interchange in their clash with Salford Red Devils.

Sky Sports reported that the Tigers were docked an interchange after handing in an incorrect team sheet with commentator Dave Woods acknowledging the mistake live in the opening exchanges of the fixture.

It is unclear just what was wrong with the Castleford teamsheet, but it wasn’t exactly the best way to start proceedings for Craig Lingard’s side.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.