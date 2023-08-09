Challenge Cup Final odds revealed as Leigh Leopards and Hull KR set to do battle in rugby league’s showpiece event

THE Challenge Cup Final is set to take place on Saturday with Leigh Leopards going head to head with Hull KR in one of the most hotly anticipated finals in recent years.

The Leopards have enjoyed a stunning first year back in the top flight, sitting pretty in third in the Super League table whilst Rovers have enjoyed a resurgence under new head coach Willie Peters.

Ticket sales are going well with over 60,000 expected to flock to the Wembley arches as neutrals are excited about seeing two relatively different teams make it to the showpiece final.

Meanwhile, the bookies have been giving out their odds with Super League sponsors Betfred having Leigh as 4/7 favourites to lift the Challenge Cup trophy.

If they do, it will be the first time the Lancashire club has won the competition since 1971 – and would be the third time in their history having also won the Challenge Cup back in 1921.

Rovers, on the other hand, have been successful in just one Challenge Cup Final back in 1980 despite making eight finals – with the East Yorkshire club’s last Wembley visit ending in a record defeat to the Leeds Rhinos in 2015.

Peters’ men are 6/4 to win this year’s event according to Betfred which makes the Robins outsiders.

But, who will win on the day?

