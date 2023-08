The most successful rugby league clubs in Challenge Cup history

THE Challenge Cup Final will take place this weekend as Leigh Leopards go up against Hull KR at Wembley.

Whilst Leigh have won the competition twice – in 1921 and 1971 – Hull KR have won just once, despite appearing in seven cup finals. In fact Rovers’ only victory came in 1980.

Looking back in time since the first ever Challenge Cup Final in 1897, a total of 30 teams have won the showpiece with two of those sides – Broughton Rangers and Bradford FC – no longer existing.

But, who has won the most?

1. Wigan Warriors – 20 wins, 33 finals

Wins: 1924, 1929, 1948, 1951, 1958, 1959, 1965, 1985, 1988, 1989,

1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2002, 2011, 2013, 2022

Losses: 1911, 1920, 1944, 1946, 1961, 1963, 1966, 1970, 1984, 1998,

2004, 2017

2. Leeds Rhinos – 14 wins, 26 finals

Wins: 1910, 1923, 1932, 1936, 1941, 1942, 1957, 1968, 1977, 1978,

1999, 2014, 2015, 2020

Losses: 1943, 1947, 1971, 1972, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2003, 2005, 2010,

2011, 2012

3. St Helens 13 wins, 23 finals

Wins: 1956, 1961, 1966, 1972, 1976, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2006,

2007, 2008, 2021

Losses: 1897, 1915, 1930, 1953, 1978, 1987, 1989, 1991, 2002, 2019

4. Warrington Wolves – 9 wins, 19 finals

Wins: 1905, 1907, 1950, 1954, 1974, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2019

Losses: 1901, 1904, 1913, 1928, 1933, 1936, 1975, 1990, 2016, 2018

5. Widnes Vikings – 7 wins, 13 finals

Wins: 1930, 1937, 1964, 1975, 1979, 1981, 1984

Losses: 1934, 1950, 1976, 1977, 1982, 1993

6. Huddersfield Giants – 6 wins, 11 finals

Wins: 1913, 1915, 1920, 1933, 1945, 1953

Losses: 1935, 1962, 2006, 2009, 2022

7. Hull FC – 5 wins, 17 finals

Wins: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017

Losses: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013

8. Halifax – 5 wins, 12 finals

Wins: 1903, 1904, 1931, 1939, 1987

Losses: 1921, 1941, 1942, 1949, 1954, 1956, 1988

9. Bradford Bulls – 5 wins, 11 finals

Wins: 1944, 1947, 1949, 2000, 2003

Losses: 1945, 1948, 1973, 1996, 1997, 2001

10. Wakefield Trinity – 5 wins, 8 finals

Wins: 1909, 1946, 1960, 1962, 1963

Losses: 1914, 1968, 1979

11. Castleford Tigers – 4 wins, 7 finals

Wins: 1935, 1969, 1970, 1986

Losses: 1992, 2014, 2021

12. Oldham – 3 wins, 7 finals

Wins: 1899, 1925, 1927

Losses: 1907, 1912, 1924, 1926

13. Swinton Lions – 3 wins, 5 finals

Wins: 1900, 1926, 1928

Losses: 1927, 1932

14. Featherstone Rovers – 3 wins, 5 finals

Wins: 1967, 1973, 1983

Losses: 1952, 1974

15. Batley Bulldogs – 3 wins, 3 finals

Wins: 1897, 1898, 1901

16. Hunslet – 2 wins, 4 finals

Wins: 1908, 1934

Losses: 1899, 1965

17. Dewsbury Rams – 2 wins, 3 finals

Wins: 1912, 1943

Losses: 1929

18. Broughton Rangers – 2 wins, 2 finals

Wins: 1902, 1911

19. Leigh Leopards/Centurions – 2 wins, 2 finals

Wins: 1921, 1971

20. Salford Red Devils – 1 win, 8 finals

Win: 1938

Losses: 1900, 1902, 1903, 1906, 1939, 1969, 2020

21. Hull KR – 1 win, 7 finals

Win: 1980

Losses: 1905, 1925, 1964, 1981, 1986, 2015

22. Barrow Raiders – 1 win, 5 finals

Win: 1955

Losses: 1938, 1951, 1957, 1967

23. Workington Town – 1 win, 3 finals

Win: 1952

Losses: 1955, 1958

24. Bradford FC – 1 win, 2 finals

Win: 1906

Loss: 1898

25. Catalans Dragons – 1 win, 2 finals

Win: 2018

Loss: 2007

26. Rochdale Hornets – 1 win, 1 final

Win: 1922

27. Sheffield Eagles – 1 win, 1 final

Win: 1998

28. York – 0 wins, 1 final

Loss: 1931

29. Keighley Cougars – 0 wins, 1 final

Loss: 1937

30. London Broncos – 0 wins, 1 final

Loss: 1999

