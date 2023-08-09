Super League chief “hopeful” over beating Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos to major new signing

PREPARATIONS are well underway for 2024 in terms of recruitment and retention with signings and speculation adorning social media each day.

One man that has been linked with a move to Super League for next season and beyond is Newcastle Knights halfback Adam Clune, with Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC both linked with the playmaker.

However, Rugby League Live recently revealed that Huddersfield Giants are now in pole position to sign Clune, with League Express approaching Huddersfield Managing Director, Richard Thewlis for comment.

Thewlis, in response, to being asked if Clune was a done deal for 2024, stated: “Not yet but we are very hopeful!”

The Giants will of course be losing halfback Theo Fages who has been linked with a move to the Catalans Dragons following a decade in the UK.

The French international has established himself as one of the best halfbacks in Super League, winning a multitude of trophies with St Helens.

Fages has, however, struggled with injury during his time with Huddersfield but did help Ian Watson’s side to the Challenge Cup Final in 2022.