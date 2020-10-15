Challenge Cup Final team news: Dan Sarginson out after positive Covid-19 test

Dan Sarginson and Jack Ormondroyd will miss the Challenge Cup Final after testing positive for Covid-19.

Salford confirmed the duo were the two players who had recorded positive tests and will cruelly miss the trip to Wembley.

Sarginson has been a key component in Salford’s run to the final, scoring in Golden Point as the Red Devils defeated Catalans in the quarter-finals.

Niall Evalds is brought into the Salford squad having missed over a month of action with a calf injury. Coach Ian Watson said he was touch and go leading into the contest.

Leeds, meanwhile, are without Harry Newman who remains sidelined with a double leg break, with Bodene Thompson cup-tied after playing for Toronto in the earlier rounds of the competition.

Red Devils: Evalds, Welham, Inu, Lolohea, Brown, Mossop, Lussick, Dudson, Lannon, Pauli, McCarthy, Ikahihifo, Burke, Yates, Atkin, Flanagan, Greenwood, Williams, Kear, Roberts, Watkins.

Rhinos: Walker, T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Myler, Cuthbertson, Oledzki, Smith, L Briscoe, Donaldson, A Sutcliffe, Holroyd.