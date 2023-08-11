Challenge Cup Final: Team news, injuries and TV channel as latest on Oliver Gildart and Ryan Hall revealed

LEIGH LEOPARDS take on Hull KR in the Challenge Cup Final on Saturday.

It’s been 52 years since Leigh made it to Wembley, but they were successful in 1971 whilst Hull KR haven’t won the competition since 1980 – and have lost seven finals along the way.

Rovers’ last foray into a Challenge Cup Final ended in a miserable hammering at the hands of the Leeds Rhinos back in 2015, with the East Yorkshire club determined to improve on that dismal showing.

Team news and injuries

Leigh boss Adrian Lam will pick from a healthy squad with the exception of Ricky Leutele whilst Oliver Gildart cannot play in the showpiece event despite making his debut for the Leopards in the win over Leeds last week.

KR will welcome back Ryan Hall who faces a late fitness test.

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One from 2pm with kick-off at 3pm.