Paul Wellens believes St Helens star should win Super League Young Player of the Year

ST HELENS have a long history of fine young players coming through the club’s academy to go on to have illustrious careers.

In the past, the likes of James Roby, Paul Wellens, Keiron Cunningham, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival and Jonny Lomax are just some of those that have stamped their name in St Helens history.

Jack Welsby, Lewis Dodd and Jon Bennison are some of those following in the same footsteps whilst one teenager is making quite the impression at the Merseyside club.

That man is 19-year-old George Delaney, who has already made 13 appearances in 2023 for Paul Wellens’ outfit and who has just signed a new three-year deal with the Saints.

For his head coach Wellens, Delaney deserves to be named Super League Young Player of the Year at the end of the 2023 season.

“Without a doubt (he should win the award), we are always blessed with good young players in Super League but to do what he’s been doing as a 19-year-old kid even in the position he plays is phenomenal,” Wellens said.

“He is not just going out there and holding up an end so to speak, he is being difficult to handle, he is working hard for his teammates and doing all the things we pride ourselves on as a club.

“We hope he continues to work hard and develop as a player because quite clearly the raw ingredients are there to be a very good player.”

