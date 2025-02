THE Challenge Cup Fourth Round draw has been made during half-time of St Helens’ thrashing of Salford Red Devils in Super League Round One.

Widnes Vikings vs Warrington Wolves

Salford Red Devils vs Bradford Bulls

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos

Hull KR vs Oldham

Leigh Leopards vs Batley Bulldogs

Catalans Dragons vs Featherstone Rovers

Huddersfield Giants vs Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors vs Hull FC