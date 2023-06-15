Challenge Cup Quarter-Final Predictions: Wigan to break Warrington hearts, Salford to stun Hull KR and St Helens too strong for Hull FC

THE Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals are upon us this weekend and what a weekend it promises to be!

The action will begin on Saturday lunchtime as Hull KR host the Salford Red Devils – a replay of the Magic Weekend clash just two weeks ago – before Hull FC take on St Helens.

On Sunday, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves do battle in arguably the tie of the round before York Knights and Leigh Leopards round off the weekend in the evening.

But, how will the results go?

Hull KR vs Salford Red Devils

Wind the clock back a few months ago and, with a fully-fit team, Hull KR would have been the favourites here. However, following Rovers’ injury crisis – with the likes of Jordan Abdull, Sam Wood, Sauaso Sue, Lachlan Coote and James Batchelor set to miss most if not all the rest of the 2023 season – Salford will arguably be tasting blood here. The Red Devils have been able to keep their spine intact for most of the year which has been key to their drive up the Super League table. Now, it could be the difference between being in a Challenge Cup Semi-Final and not.

Salford by 6

Hull FC vs St Helens

Both Hull FC and St Helens have had inconsistent starts to the 2023 Super League season, but Paul Wellens’ men appear to have finally hit their straps, running out big winners against Huddersfield Giants and then Wigan. Now, a stern test at the MKM Stadium awaits with the Black and Whites also enjoying something of a resurgence, winning five of their last seven league and cup games. Hull will, however, have to make do without talisman Jake Clifford following his concussion in the loss to Leigh with Ben McNamara likely to slot straight back in as Chris Satae returns from a hamstring issue. Saints, meanwhile, face a late fitness test on Morgan Knowles after a rib injury sustained in the win over the Warriors. It will be tight, but St Helens should make it.

St Helens by 8

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves

This should be the tie of the weekend as Warrington travel to Wigan hoping to avenge their defeat to the Warriors earlier in the season. The Wolves should welcome back Josh Drinkwater from injury with Riley Dean making his way to Castleford on-loan. Wigan should be able to call on Ethan Havard with head coach Matt Peet explaining that the Bulgarian-born prop could return. The Warriors will be hoping for a better performance than the one last week, going down to local rivals St Helens, whilst Warrington just scraped past Huddersfield. Home advantage, however, will be crucial.

Wigan by 2

York Knights vs Leigh Leopards

Even those these two sides were both in the Championship last season, Leigh are red-hot favourites to demolish York. Being the only second-tier club still in the Challenge Cup is an achievement which the Knights should be proud of, but Leigh have been running absolutely red hot in Super League 2023. The Leopards will be able to call on winger Josh Charnley after he was fined rather than banned for a challenge that will see Jake Clifford missing out against St Helens in the same competition this weekend. The Leopards will fancy themselves here.

Leigh by 20