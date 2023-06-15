Salford Red Devils appoint new members to holding company following “rigorous recruitment process”

SALFORD RED DEVILS have announced a number of new members to the Salford RD Holdings board.

The club has said that it has been a “rigorous recruitment process” with the RFL and Inclusive Boards collaborating throughout.

The new composition of the Board of Directors of Salford RD Holdings is as follows:

Andrew Rosler – Director

Anna Hardy-Watmough – Director

David Roberts – Director

Heather Robinson – Director

Joanne Hawkins – Director

Oli Randell – Director

Paul Trainor – Director

Paul King – Director

Shah-Zeib Ahmed – Director

It is a remarkable amalgamation of important entrepreneurs and business people. Shah-Zeib Ahmed, for example, runs his own consultancy specialising in ticketing having recently worked as the Head of Ticketing at the Rugby League World Cup 2021 and delivered the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, whilst Oli Randell is an experienced Board Director, operating at a strategic level in Executive Leadership, Finance, Strategy, Process Improvement, Change Management, Risk Management, Corporate Governance and Business Management Systems.

In addition, Alex Romer and Ian Turner have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors.