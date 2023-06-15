Financial rewards set in place for Leigh Leopards players for Challenge Cup win as Adrian Lam confirms changes to line-up

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed that there will be financial advantages at every stage of the Challenge Cup from owner Derek Beaumont.

Beaumont has put his money where his mouth is over the years for Leigh, bankrolling them to Super League status in 2023 and helping Lam and director of rugby Chris Chester build a side capable of challenging for silverware.

And ahead of the Challenge Cup quarter-final clash with York Knights on Sunday, Lam has confirmed that Beaumont has already set his financial rewards in stone for progression through the competition.

“The communication is we have at our club, Derek has approached the team and told them the financial advantages that will be there at each round of the Challenge Cup. That has been clarified to the players early. They understand the involvement financially is there for them,” Lam said.

“It’s already in place, some clubs don’t do that nowadays but Derek is very rewarding and understands the hard work everyone puts in.

“It’s about the development of the club, if Leigh are in the final four it will be a massive day for the two and the club. Everyone wants to keep their eyes on the progression of Leigh.”

Lam, however, is taking nothing for granted against York, with a few changes expected for the clash from a Leigh point of view.

“It is a challenging week, it’s about us and making sure we play to our standards we have set the last couple of months. York have earned the right to be here, we are anticipating a tough game,” Lam continued.

“We will make the decision on Saturday about our team, but I’m hoping there will be a couple of changes in there.”