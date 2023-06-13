Challenge Cup Quarter-Final referees revealed as Liam Moore gets marquee gig

THE Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals are upon us and what a round it promises to be this weekend!

Hull KR and Salford Red Devils will kick things off on Saturday lunchtime at Craven Park with Ben Thaler taking the reins in the middle and Liam Moore upstairs.

Later on Saturday afternoon, Chris Kendall will take charge of Hull FC’s fixture against St Helens as Tom Grant gets the video refereeing gig.

On Sunday, Liam Moore will be the man in the middle as Warrington Wolves take on Wigan Warriors with Ben Thaler upstairs, and, last but not least, Jack Smith will take charge of York Knights’ home clash against Leigh Leopards with Marcus Griffiths the video referee.

Here is the list in full:

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

17th June, KO: 12:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: W. Gilder

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Hull FC v St Helens

17th June, KO: 14:30

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: L. Rush

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: J. Kinsley

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

18th June, KO: 14:30

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: C. Worsley

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: J. Lincoln

Time Keeper: A. Brown

York RLFC v Leigh Leopards

18th June, KO: 17:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: A. Smith

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Touch Judge: C. Hughes

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite