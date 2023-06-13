Challenge Cup Quarter-Final referees revealed as Liam Moore gets marquee gig

THE Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals are upon us and what a round it promises to be this weekend!
Hull KR and Salford Red Devils will kick things off on Saturday lunchtime at Craven Park with Ben Thaler taking the reins in the middle and Liam Moore upstairs.
Later on Saturday afternoon, Chris Kendall will take charge of Hull FC’s fixture against St Helens as Tom Grant gets the video refereeing gig.
On Sunday, Liam Moore will be the man in the middle as Warrington Wolves take on Wigan Warriors with Ben Thaler upstairs, and, last but not least, Jack Smith will take charge of York Knights’ home clash against Leigh Leopards with Marcus Griffiths the video referee.
Here is the list in full:
Hull KR v Salford Red Devils
17th June, KO: 12:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Touch Judge: W. Gilder
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Hull FC v St Helens
17th June, KO: 14:30
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: L. Rush
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Touch Judge: J. Kinsley
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves
18th June, KO: 14:30
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: C. Worsley
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: J. Lincoln
Time Keeper: A. Brown
York RLFC v Leigh Leopards
18th June, KO: 17:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: A. Smith
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Touch Judge: C. Hughes
Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite