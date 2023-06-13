Castleford Tigers confirm signing of Super League rival playmaker as Andy Last rebuilds squad

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed the signing of a rival Super League playmaker.

The Tigers have endured a difficult start to the 2023 Super League season, winning just one of 15 games so far but they have now bolstered their ranks with 21-year-old Warrington Wolves halfback Riley Dean.

The 21-year-old made his Super League debut for the Wolves back in 2019 and has made a total of ten appearances for Wire, scoring on three occasions.

Dean has spent the first half of the season on loan at Featherstone Rovers and has impressed in the second tier this campaign, notching five tries.

Parent club Warrington have a two-week recall option and the Tigers will not be able to name Dean in their line up to face the Wolves in their two remaining Super League contests this term.

After signing for the Tigers, Dean revealed how excited he is to get started at The Jungle: “I’m really excited to get going! I’ve just spoken to Andy Last and Danny Wilson so I’m looking forward just to getting in and getting out on the field.”

The halfback has spent time at a number of Championship clubs on loan over the years, with loan stints at the likes of York, Dewsbury, and Newcastle.

Riley affirmed that stepping up and playing at Super League level will be vital for his development as he looks to impress on the big stage.

“I enjoyed my time at Featherstone this season, but this will be a good step up for me to play Super League. Playing more games in the top competition week in, week out will be good for my development.

“It will be good for my career long term so hopefully I can play well.”

Riley will join Jacob Miller and Gareth Widdop as options in the halves for the Tigers and the youngster is relishing the chance to learn from two of the most experienced players in that position in the competition.

“I will do my best to learn as much as I can from them. I trained with Gaz a bit when he was at Warrington so hopefully, I can keep learning from both of them.

“I like to think that I can bring a bit of everything when I play. I like to run the ball and get stuck in. I’ll try and bring that with me to Cas.”

Dean will link up with Andy Last’s squad immediately and in closing, the new signing affirmed that he is relishing the opportunity to advance his game under the Castleford head coach’s tutelage.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about him (Andy Last) so I hope we can get on well and have a good back end to the season. I want to put in some good performances and have a strong end to the year.”

Castleford head coach Andy Last spoke to the club’s website about his excitement on being able to acquire the talented youngster until the end of 2023.

“Riley Dean is a quality young player with some Super League and Championship experience which will be invaluable for us until the end of the season.

“This signing allows us to get Jack Broadbent in his preferred position of centre which will help the balance of our team. Riley has a good kicking game and the ability to open up defences with his short and long passing game. We are excited to have him on board.”