NRL Dolphins centre Brenko Lee linked with Super League club

THE DOLPHINS centre Brenko Lee is bring linked with a move to Super League.

According to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, Lee is being hunted by the Wigan Warriors with The Mole reporting: “A former Junior Kangaroo, Lee is still only 27 but is a veteran of 10 years in the big league with the Raiders, Bulldogs, Titans, Broncos and now Dolphins and his career has been dogged by injury.

“He has one more year to run on his Dolphins deal but the club is expected to let him go if he secures a long-term deal at Wigan.”

The Warriors are expected to lose Toby King back to his parent club Warrington Wolves at the end of his loan deal which would leave a gap in the centre position.

Lee has made just 87 NRL appearances during his ten-year career with most of those appearances coming for the Gold Coast Titans between 2018 and 2019.