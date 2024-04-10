Martin Offiah’s son, Tyler Offiah, snubs Super League side to join rugby union club

MARTIN OFFIAH’S SON, Tyler, has joined Bath Rugby Union on a three-year deal upon the completion of his A Levels, The Telegraph has reported.

However, Tyler had the opportunity to sign for the Wigan Warriors – where his father, Martin, made his name.

Martin played 159 games for Wigan Warriors, scoring a remarkable 186 tries in that time, and also spent time at Widnes, London Broncos and Salford City Reds, as they were then known.

During his time with Wigan, Martin won five league titles, four Challenge Cups and the World Club Challenge as well as earning 33 caps for Great Britain where he scored 26 tries.

That being said, Tyler decided to join Bath, rejecting Sale Sharks, Leicester and Gloucester in the process – and his aim is to be better than his father.

“One of my aims is to be better than Dad,” Tyler told The Telegraph. “Yes, that’s definitely a driver for me.

“I’m definitely very ambitious, I’ve got all my goals written down in a journal.

“They include playing for the senior England side, going on a British and Irish Lions tour, and becoming the highest try-scorer in Premiership history.”

Although he snubbed Wigan, the teenager hasn’t ruled out a cross-code move in the future, citing his support for NRL side Brisbane Broncos.

He continued: “I watch a lot of NRL games and I’m a Brisbane Broncos fan, so if that’s ever an option in the future then it’s definitely something I would consider.”

