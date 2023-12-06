Challenge Cup Round One and Two draw with broadcast details revealed

THE draws for rounds 1 and 2 of the 2024 Betfred Challenge Cup were made last night at BBC Radio Manchester’s MediaCity HQ by three-time Challenge Cup winner Josh Charnley from cup holders Leigh Leopards.

20 clubs from the community and Armed Forces went into the hat for Round 1, with two of the three Forces teams – the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy – drawn against one another in what promises to be one of the highlights of Round 1.

North West Men’s League Champions Orrell St James will have home advantage against Challenge Cup first-timers Haresfinch, while Yorkshire Men’s League Champions Newsome Panthers must travel south to take on Wests Warriors in the capital. Another London side, reigning Southern Conference champions Hammersmith Hills Hoists, will face one of the other sides making their Challenge Cup bow: Gillingham’s Medway Dragons.

Round 1 draw (ties to be played on the weekend of 13/14 January)

Fryston Warriors v British Army

Lowca v Edinburgh Eagles

South Wales Jets v Stanningley

Royal Air Force v Royal Navy

Doncaster Toll Bar v Ashton Bears

Orrell St James v Haresfinch

Clock Face Miners v Heworth

Oulton Raiders v West Bowling

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Medway Dragons

Wests Warriors v Newsome Panthers

The winners of the 10 Round 1 ties will be joined at Round 2 by 10 clubs from the National Conference League – and the draw for Round 2 has already thrown up some fascinating ties.

Challenge Cup giant killers Thatto Heath travel to the RAF or Royal Navy, while another NCL club with giant killing pedigree, Rochdale Mayfield, must also hit the road to take on either Wests Warriors or Newsome Panthers. Also hitting the road are reigning NCL champions Hunslet ARLFC who visit either Fryston Warriors or British Army. Elsewhere, Hull Dockers versus Wath Brow Hornets is another tie to capture the imagination.

Round 2 draw (ties to be played on the weekend of 27/28 January)

Orrell St James or Haresfinch v York Acorn

Royal Air Force or Royal Navy v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Leigh Miners Rangers v South Wales Jets or Stanningley

Fryston Warriors or British Army v Hunslet ARLFC

Doncaster Toll Bar or Ashton Bears v West Hull

Clock Face Miners or Heworth v Siddal

Wests Warriors or Newsome Panthers v Rochdale Mayfield

Hammersmith Hills Hoists or Medway Dragons v Oulton Raiders or West Bowling

Lock Lane v Lowca or Edinburgh Eagles

Hull Dockers v Wath Brow Hornets

BBC Sport will select one tie from each of the rounds, which will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

The 10 Round 2 winners be joined at Round 3 by 22 semi-professional clubs from the Betfred Championship and Betfred League One, fixtures taking place over the weekend of 10/11 February.

