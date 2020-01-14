Challenge Cup second round draw made

Two of the game’s biggest amateur clubs will lock horns in the second-round of the Challenge Cup.
NCL Champions West Hull will travel to Wigan St Pats in one of the ties of the round, which also sees Skirlaugh, victors in the BBC’s streamed game with Hunslet Club Parkside, take on the British Army.
Ties will be played on the weekend of January 25-26, with two selected for live streaming which will be decided in due course. The winners will take enter the third round alongside 11 League 1 clubs.
Second-round draw
Trojans v Normanton Knights
Leigh Miners Rangers v Upton
Underbank Rangers v Distington
British Army v Skirlaugh
Milford v Ince Rose Bridge
York Acorn v Barrow Island
GB Police v Rochdale Mayfield
Sherwood Wolf Hunt v West Bowling
Siddal v Ashton Bears
Wigan St Patricks v West Hull
West Bank Bears v Bentley.