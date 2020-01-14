Challenge Cup second round draw made

Two of the game’s biggest amateur clubs will lock horns in the second-round of the Challenge Cup.

NCL Champions West Hull will travel to Wigan St Pats in one of the ties of the round, which also sees Skirlaugh, victors in the BBC’s streamed game with Hunslet Club Parkside, take on the British Army.

Ties will be played on the weekend of January 25-26, with two selected for live streaming which will be decided in due course. The winners will take enter the third round alongside 11 League 1 clubs.

Second-round draw

Trojans v Normanton Knights

Leigh Miners Rangers v Upton

Underbank Rangers v Distington

British Army v Skirlaugh

Milford v Ince Rose Bridge

York Acorn v Barrow Island

GB Police v Rochdale Mayfield

Sherwood Wolf Hunt v West Bowling

Siddal v Ashton Bears

Wigan St Patricks v West Hull

West Bank Bears v Bentley.