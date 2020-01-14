Derby day beckons for Police in Coral Challenge Cup

Great Britain Police have been handed a plum pairing in the second round of the Coral Challenge Cup.
The Police, who generally play their home games at Rochdale Mayfield, have been given a home tie against – Rochdale Mayfield.
Other attractive draws include National Conference League Division One side Wigan St Patricks and reigning champions West Hull, and Thornhill Trojans – who pulled off the result of the first round with victory over Thatto Heath Crusaders – against Normanton Knights.
Skirlaugh’s reward for their stunning win over Hunslet Club Parkside is a trip to Aldershot, against the British Army.
The full draw (ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 January) is:
British Army v Skirlaugh
Great Britain Police v Rochdale Mayfield
Leigh Miners Rangers v Upton
Milford v Ince Rose Bridge
Sherwood Wolf Hunt v West Bowling
Siddal v Ashton Bears
Thornhill Trojans v Normanton Knights
Underbank Rangers v Distington
West Bank Bears v Bentley
Wigan St Patricks v West Hull
York Acorn v Barrow Island
One tie will be streamed live by the BBC on Saturday 25 January; another will feature on Leaguenet the following day.
Betfred League 1 teams enter the competition in the third round, on the weekend of 8/9 February.