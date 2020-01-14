Derby day beckons for Police in Coral Challenge Cup

Great Britain Police have been handed a plum pairing in the second round of the Coral Challenge Cup.

The Police, who generally play their home games at Rochdale Mayfield, have been given a home tie against – Rochdale Mayfield.

Other attractive draws include National Conference League Division One side Wigan St Patricks and reigning champions West Hull, and Thornhill Trojans – who pulled off the result of the first round with victory over Thatto Heath Crusaders – against Normanton Knights.

Skirlaugh’s reward for their stunning win over Hunslet Club Parkside is a trip to Aldershot, against the British Army.

The full draw (ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 January) is:

British Army v Skirlaugh

Great Britain Police v Rochdale Mayfield

Leigh Miners Rangers v Upton

Milford v Ince Rose Bridge

Sherwood Wolf Hunt v West Bowling

Siddal v Ashton Bears

Thornhill Trojans v Normanton Knights

Underbank Rangers v Distington

West Bank Bears v Bentley

Wigan St Patricks v West Hull

York Acorn v Barrow Island

One tie will be streamed live by the BBC on Saturday 25 January; another will feature on Leaguenet the following day.

Betfred League 1 teams enter the competition in the third round, on the weekend of 8/9 February.