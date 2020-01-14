Rhinos Woman Courtney Hill to star in NRL Nines tournament

Women’s Super League star Courtney Hill will participate in the 2020 NRL Nines tournament with Sydney Roosters Women in Perth across the 14th and 15th February.

The reigning Woman of Steel has been granted a release by her current club, Leeds Rhinos, where she holds the captaincy. However, fans of the Rhinos have been assured that the Australian will return in time for the start of their Women’s Super League campaign, which begins with a home game against Bradford Bulls Women on the 29th March.

Sydney Roosters Women are one of four NRLW sides in this year’s competition, which will see each female side play one-another in a round-robin concept. Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors and St George Illawarra will also partake in the NRLW Nines with their respective sides.

Hill played an integral part in Leeds’ success on and off-the-field last season, contributing to her side’s league and cup double.

Speaking about the decision, Hill said: ‘I have been watching how the women’s game is developing back home and it’s very exciting and enticing. I’m always looking for the next crazy thing to do and when I spoke to the Roosters and they offered me the opportunity to play for them in the Nines which I thought would be a great thing to do.’