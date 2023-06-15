Challenge Cup Semi-Final Draw: When it will take place, ball numbers and where

THE draws for the semi-finals of the Betfred Challenge Cups (Men’s and Women’s) and the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup will take place on Sunday 18 June.

BBC Sport will host the Betfred Challenge Cups draws at half-time of the quarter-final tie between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium, which is being broadcast live on BBC1 from 2.05pm. The draws will take place at approximately 3.15pm, with England Women assistant and Leeds Rhinos head coach Lois Forsell conducting the Men’s draw, and former England international Kevin Brown the Women’s.

Ball numbers: Betfred Challenge Cup

1 Hull KR or Salford Red Devils

2 Hull FC or St Helens

3 Wigan Warriors or Warrington Wolves

4 York Knights or Leigh Leopards

Ball numbers: Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup

1 Leeds Rhinos or Leigh Leopards

2 Wigan Warriors or Huddersfield Giants

3 St Helens or Warrington Wolves

4 York Valkyrie or Cardiff Demons

Later in the day, at 5.45pm, BBC Radio Leeds will host the draw for the semi-finals of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup during the West Yorkshire Sport programme with James Deighton. Listeners outside the region can find Radio Leeds via the BBC Sounds app or listen online via their internet browser.

Ball numbers: AB Sundecks 1895 Cup

1 Batley Bulldogs

2 Halifax Panthers

3 London Broncos

4 York Knights

Betfred Men’s and Women’s semi-finals will be played as Men’s/Women’s double-headers on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 July. Venue and ticketing information will be announced on Monday 19 June.

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup semi-finals will also take place on the weekend of 22/23 July – unless York Knights have also qualified for the Challenge Cup Semi Final, in which case their participation in the 1895 Cup would depend on their Challenge Cup Semi Final result.

Tickets for Finals Day at Wembley Stadium, featuring the Betfre