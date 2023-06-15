Door burst wide open for Luke Brooks’ Super League as North Queensland Cowboys boss shuts down rumour

THE door has been burst wide open for Luke Brooks’ Super League move as North Queensland Cowboys boss Todd Payten has shut down the rumour that his club could move for the Wests Tigers man.

Brooks has been linked with a move to the Cowboys as well as Leeds Rhinos in Super League, with Chad Townsend linked with a move to the northern hemisphere if Brooks does move to North Queensland.

However, Payten has dismissed the rumours linking the Cowboys with a move for Brooks, seemingly paving the way for any Super League move to take precedence.

“Plenty of rumours have come across my desk continually,” Payten said on Thursday.

“I approached Chad a number of weeks ago [about] whether he is home sick [or not]. He told me then that he was really settled and I gave him my backing as coach of this club that he isn’t going anywhere.

“I will say this about Luke Brooks: I’ve got a high opinion of him as a player and I think the way that he has handled himself over the past several years and I think the way he has handled himself over the past several years with the media scrutiny on top of him shows some great mental fortitude and his best footy is still in front of him.

“I think wherever he ends up, the club will be in good shape, but it’s just not going to be here.

“I appreciate the journos that come through the front door and go to the source and question me and I will always answer those calls.”