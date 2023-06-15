Australian commentator believes rugby league giants will make move for St Helens’ Jack Welsby

AT the age of just 22, Jack Welsby has won it all already.

A Super League Grand Final, Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge, the St Helens star is arguably one of Super League’s greatest ever young talents.

With that in mind, there has of course been speculation about Welsby’s future with the NRL said to be on alert to make a play for the mercurial star.

And for Australian commentator Andrew Voss, he believes that the Sydney Roosters could line up a move for him.

Voss tweeted: “The Sydney Roosters to make a play for St Helens star Jack Welsby…That’s what my crystal ball is telling me..”

With a number of Super League youngsters making the trip to the NRL, including Will Pryce, Kai Pearce-Paul and Bailey Hodgson, Welsby’s teammate Tommy Makinson says that the game has to do more to keep the likes of Welsby in the northern hemisphere.

Following the 34-16 win over Wigan Warriors on Friday night and scoring two tries Makinson said: “A message to Super League, we absolutely have to keep these players in our competition.

“He is 22-years-old and he has won it all but he keeps going.

“We have to keep players like him in Super League. At least for three of four more years so I can keep scoring them tries.”