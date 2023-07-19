Challenge Cup semi-final referee appointments confirmed as Leigh Leopards, St Helens, Hull KR and Wigan Warriors gear up for the last four

THE Challenge Cup semi-finals are around the corner as Leigh Leopards go up against St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon before Hull KR take on Wigan Warriors at Headingley on Sunday evening.
The two referees for the clashes will be Chris Kendall (Leigh vs Saints) and Liam Moore (Hull KR vs Wigan) with Marcus Griffiths video refereeing the first game and Ben Thaler the second.
Here is the list of officials:
Leigh Leopards v St Helens
22nd July, KO: 14:30
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: T. Grant
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: J. Smith
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Touch Judge: A. Belafonte
Time Keeper: R. Safi
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors
23rd July, KO: 17:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Moore
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: E. Burrow
Time Keeper: D. Milburn