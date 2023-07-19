Challenge Cup semi-final referee appointments confirmed as Leigh Leopards, St Helens, Hull KR and Wigan Warriors gear up for the last four

THE Challenge Cup semi-finals are around the corner as Leigh Leopards go up against St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon before Hull KR take on Wigan Warriors at Headingley on Sunday evening.

The two referees for the clashes will be Chris Kendall (Leigh vs Saints) and Liam Moore (Hull KR vs Wigan) with Marcus Griffiths video refereeing the first game and Ben Thaler the second.

Here is the list of officials:

Leigh Leopards v St Helens

22nd July, KO: 14:30

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: T. Grant

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: J. Smith

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Touch Judge: A. Belafonte

Time Keeper: R. Safi

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

23rd July, KO: 17:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Moore

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: E. Burrow

Time Keeper: D. Milburn