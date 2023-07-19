Featherstone Rovers star suffers stroke

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS star Josh Hardcastle will be out for an indefinite period of time after suffering a stroke last week.

The centre, who has become a mainstay in the Rovers side, has made almost 100 appearances for the West Yorkshire club since debuting back in 2017.

However, the news about Hardcastle has shocked the rugby league family to its core with a number of well-wishes posted following the news, which Featherstone put out on social media last night.

Rovers tweeted: “Josh Hardcastle will be sidelined for a prolonged period having suffered a stroke last Tuesday. Josh is receiving support from the club as well as Rugby League Cares.

“Everyone at the club wishes Josh well in his recovery.”

Everyone at League Express would like to pass on their well-wishes to Josh Hardcastle at this time.