Three Super League clubs set for battle to sign Dolphins forward Herman Ese’ese

THREE Super League clubs are thought to be battling it out to sign Dolphins forward Herman Ese’ese.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, with the famous Australian journalist writing that “the lure of a three or four year deal in Super League is likely to see him sign with a Super League club in coming weeks.”

Who those Super League clubs are remains to be seen, with Warrington Wolves thought to be one of those parties interested given the departure of front-rower Thomas Mikaele and loose-forward Josh McGuire.

Ese’ese has 120 NRL appearances to his name, having played for Canterbury Bulldogs, Brisbane Broncos, Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans in the prized Australian competition.

However, his time in the NRL will be coming to an end as a Super League move looms.