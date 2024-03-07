Challenge Cup Sixth Round Draw details with Super League teams entering the hat

THE draw for Round 6 of the Men’s Betfred Challenge Cup will be broadcast live on Sportsday from the BBC’s studios at MediaCity on Monday 11 March, from 6.30pm.

Sportsday, which is on air from 6.30-7pm, is the BBC News daily sports news programme. Former Super League star Iestyn Harris will be at MediaCity to conduct the draw – 25 years on from his record-equalling cup final exploits in 1999. At Wembley Stadium in May 1999, Harris scored 20 points (one try, eight goals) in Leeds Rhinos’ 52–16 triumph over London Broncos, matching Neil Fox’s haul for Wakefield Trinity against Hull FC in the 1960 final.

Cup holders Leigh Leopards will be one of 16 teams in the hat, and Adrian and Lachlan Lam will also be part of the Sportsday programme. Head coach Adrian Lam last year guided the Leigh to their first major trophy in 52 years, his son Lachlan clinching the Challenge Cup in golden point extra-time with the first drop goal of his career against Hull KR at Wembley Stadium.

BBC News is available via BBC iPlayer and the following TV channels:

Freeview: 231

Sky: 503

Virgin Media: 601

Joining the 12 Super League clubs in the Round 6 draw will be the winners of this weekend’s four Betfred Challenge Cup fifth round ties, which include Saturday’s all-Championship clash between Swinton Lions and Sheffield Eagles – this match being shown live on BBC Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 12.20pm.

Betfred Challenge Round 5 ties:

Swinton Lions v Sheffield Eagles (Saturday 9 March, KO 12.30pm)

Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs (Saturday 9 March 9, KO 6pm)

Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity (Sunday 10 March, KO 3pm, live on The Sportsman)

Halifax Panthers v York Acorn (Sunday 10 March, 3pm)

Round 6 ties will take place over the weekend of 23/24 March.

